HANNIBAL — The City of Hannibal must release all documents related to the impeachment proceedings involving Third Ward Councilman Stephan Franke, according to an order issued Wednesday by Marion County Associate Judge John Jackson.
Jackson was appointed to preside over the case after Judge Donald Bastian recused himself. Jackson issued the order requiring all written and electronic documents related to the case to be turned over to the court by Wednesday, Jan. 18.
Franke was represented by Neil Maune Jr. and Joseph Bednar Jr. The city was represented by Nicole Volkert and Robert Jones.
In the order, Jackson required written and electronic documents "including but not limited to emails and/or text messages" between the mayor, city clerk, city manager, department directors, city council members and any city employee or city official, in addition to "any allegation contained within the Articles of Impeachment filed by the Mayor".
The order denied Franke's request to resolve the case by formal mediation.
The articles of impeachment against Franke were first presented during the Jan. 18 Hannibal’s City Council meeting, alleging the councilman took physical actions and made statements that subjected City Clerk Angel Zerbonia, City Manager Lisa Peck and a former city employee to a "hostile work environment" during the previous year.
Zerbonia is currently on administrative leave and is under a third-party investigation related to allegations of a hostile work environment, following the July release of an email from Director of Central Services Andy Dorian addressed to Zerbonia and other department heads, which expressing concerns about Zerbonia.
The impeachment proceedings were moved to Marion County Associate Circuit Court after Presiding Judge Rachel Bringer Shepherd issued a judgment on June 27 that Franke's constitutional rights were not upheld, due to the denial of due process rights.
Shepherd wrote Franke's previous suspension denied the city's third ward of representation "merely upon the accusation or wrongdoing".
She ruled the burden of proof for an impeachment hearing was beyond a reasonable doubt.
Franke was later reinstated to the City Council.
In a statement released by Franke in July, he said the city did not allow him to examine public documents, texts or emails related to the case. Shepherd ruled this was improper, and that Franke was entitled to conduct discovery, including deposition of witnesses and examination of documents related to the case.
Franke has maintained his innocence throughout the impeachment proceedings.
"I look forward to proving my innocence and pursuing common sense transparency and accountability for Hannibal," he said.
Volkert declined to comment due to pending litigation.
Attorneys for both parties are scheduled to appear before Jackson for a status conference and trial setting hearing at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.