Hannibal Options for Women facility rapidly taking shape

HANNIBAL — Volunteers with Bethel Baptist Builders and Campers on Mission have been completing interior construction projects, bringing a new pregnancy resource center for Options for Women closer to fruition in Hannibal.
Options for Women’s mission is to serve women, men and their pre-born babies during unintended pregnancies.
Executive Director Paul Brunner said two volunteers are being trained in the roles of Life Coach and receptionists, and he stressed that volunteers are still needed for those roles along with positions including ultrasound operators, Baby Boutique workers and Church Coordinators/Liaisons.
Brunner said he was excited to be meeting soon with Elise Burch, director of Birthright. The two groups seek to provide comprehensive care for women and their babies in the area through slightly different services. Birthright has been in Hannibal fo r several years. Options for Women was founded six years ago in Bowling Green, Mo.
Volunteers have finished plumbing work and are putting the final touches on interior framing at 7A Northport Plaza. HVAC and wiring work has been progressing as well.
Volunteers are preparing for drywall installation and wiring for telephones in the near future.
The first meeting at the new site in May 2021 started the process of forming volunteer committees and the Hannibal Advisory Council. The first annual Banquet for Life fundraiser provided a strong boost to the efforts, along with an online crowdfunding campaign.
The next big event to support the Hannibal Options for Women pregnancy resource center will be the Ladies High Tea from 1-3 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 4605 West Ely Road.
Registration opportunities and more information are available at secure.ministrysync.com/ministrysync/event/?e=21849.
Members of the Hannibal Advisory Committee will also be attending the upcoming Walk for Life event in Bowling Green to prepare for the first annual event in Hannibal in 2023.
Brunner welcomed support from anyone who would like to offer donations or volunteer their time. He said they are still looking for additional volunteers to fill various roles at the forthcoming Hannibal facility. The center will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with evenings and weekends available by appointment.
Brunner shared his gratitude for the outpouring of support so far.
“I’m encouraged and excited. You just never know when you get into something like this what to expect, but everything I’ve seen has been so positive. We feel really blessed,” he said, noting a local church recently donated several thousand dollars toward building materials.
More information and ways to donate or volunteer at the forthcoming Hannibal Options for Women facility are available by calling 573-213-5119.
