Hannibal Nutrition Center meets multiple needs during pandemic

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Nutrition Center's Meals on Wheels program and drive-through meal service has become increasingly popular during the pandemic, and the strong connection between each of the seven drivers and the seniors they visit every day is more crucial than ever.
The Hannibal Nutrition Center serves about 600 meals each day, with about 350 meals going out to seniors in the community through the Meals on Wheels program. Margee Catlett-Tucker, executive director of the Hannibal Nutrition Center, said the staff and volunteers are like family, and the bond extends to each senior they interact with. As the pandemic forced a change from the daily meals inside the center to a drive-through model, the home-delivered program has remained a lifeline especially vital now for each senior they visit on a daily basis.
The non-profit organization hasn't been able to have a fundraiser event for the past year due to COVID, and Catlett-Tucker stressed how important donations are when they make up 70% of the operations for the center. She said volunteers are always welcome. She said the the lack of opportunities to raise funds has been "detrimental", but staff and volunteers have been adapting with changes like the successful drive-through and the increase in meals.
The changes have been a learning experience for everyone.
"There are a lot of new things, a lot of adapting, a lot of just rolling with it. At some point, you have to go 'it is what it is' and go with it, because that's all you can do," Catlett-Tucker said.
Learning Opportunities Inc. delivers food to the Hannibal Nutrition Center each day, reinforcing how critical partnerships are at this time.
"During this time especially, it's so important that agencies work together, because we're all struggling. So if we all work together, we can get everyone taken care of," Catlett-Tucker said.
On Friday morning, drivers loaded meals in their vehicles as the wind chill hovered in negative digits. Operations were closed yesterday for the everyone's safety, and Catlett-Tucker commended the drivers and volunteers for their dedication regardless of the weather.
"Everyone has a heart for what they do here," Catlett-Tucker said.
Destanie Neff has been delivering meals for two years now, and she was quick to note the connection goes much further than the hot meal they receive. She said she has formed close bonds with several of the people she visits, and she is the only person some of her friends see each day.
"It's a big privilege. Everyone that we deliver to, they're very sweet," Neff said. "At first it can be a little intimidating, but it's actually very easy."
She knows how each person is doing, and she can reach out to an emergency contact if something doesn't seem right.
"Just getting that phone call in can make a big difference," Neff said. "Knowing that you're the only person they get to see and making sure they get a nice, hot meal is really rewarding."
Carol and Ted Fix volunteer each Friday to distribute fresh meals which have been frozen to distribute during the weekends to the high-rise apartments.
"It gives us a feeling of doing something nice for people who can't get out," Carol Fix said. "We've met some really nice people."
Ted Fix said they enjoy the opportunity to meet people each week They invite their granddaughters, Macie Tuter, 8, and McKenna Tuter, 11, who made valentines they looked forward to sharing.
As vaccines are being more widely distributed and awareness about the pandemic is growing, Catlett-Tucker is hopeful for the time when it is safe to open the doors again for meals in the center. The annual Good Friday Fish Fry is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday April 2. The meal will be inside if it's safe to do so, or it will be served in drive-through fashion otherwise.
The drive-through operates from 11:15 to 12:30 Monday through Friday. The camaraderie and conversations at each table inside the dining room have been absent for a year now.
"It's hard on my people. They come through and they want to be with their friends, and that's the thing we miss the most," Catlett-Tucker said. "That's the thing I miss the most, the laughter."
The volunteers and staff are all like family, said Catlett-Tucker. The services and outreach are continuing the legacy and love of family instilled by her late mother, Debbie Catlett. Three generations are together each day, as Catlett-Tucker works alongside her father, Larry, and her daughter, Madison. And they are happy to witness the compassion shown throughout the pandemic.
"I'm proud of our community and how they've all come together to try help each other," Catlett-Tucker said.
More information and opportunities to donate or volunteer with the Hannibal Nutrition Center are available by calling 573-221-4488 or visiting the Hannibal Nutrition Center's Facebook page.