HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Nutrition Center Board of Directors have set out on an ambitious fundraising campaign with a goal of raising $100,000 for food for the home-delivered meal program, which serves 300 seniors every day.
Executive Director Margee Tucker said several pandemic-related factors have created a substantial financial need for the 501©(3) organization, including the closure of the dining room — which reopened on Oct. 11 after a temporary transition to drive-thru meal distribution — an increase in home-delivered meals, reduced revenue through cancellation or modification of previous fundraisers and shortages and sharp increases in food costs. The S.O.S. (Serving Our Seniors) Community Action Drive began Monday with a goal of raising $100,000 by Dec. 31, mainly for food for the home-delivered meal program. And Tucker and fellow employees are delighted they have opened the doors to the dining room once again.
“It was so nice to see everybody, so that everybody could get back to seeing their friends. Socialization is such an important part of what we do,” Tucker said, stressing the daily interactions between friends was difficult to miss when the dining area was closed. “That’s what we enjoy the most about being here everyday — to hear the laughter and the talking and the joking. Everybody’s with their friends.”
In addition to providing about 300 meals every day through the home-delivered meal program and meals Monday through Friday in the dining area, the center is home to many local senior clubs. It serves as a gathering place for seniors, with activities including BINGO, exercise classes and information and referral services.
Tucker, fellow staff members and volunteers are looking forward to the Thanksgiving meal, which will be served at 11 a.m. and noon Thursday, Nov. 18. The feast will include turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, Angie Cole’s famous homemade hot rolls and pumpkin pie.
Drivers travel 215 meals each day, totaling more than 4,300 miles each month. In addition to providing a nutritious meal, drivers are a smiling face and constant contact for each senior they visit — often helping with tasks like getting the mail, changing a light bulb or just being there for a hug. And volunteers never missed a delivery day throughout the pandemic’s challenges.
Along with daily meals, HNC delivers three meals a day, 365 days a year to the Hannibal Community Supervision Center and Mark Twain Behavioral Health Recovery Center.
The pandemic resulted in a drastic decline in revenue for the center, causing the cancelation or modification of the three main fundraisers: The Brew Skies Music Festival, the Annual Good Friday Fish Fry and the Debbie Catlett Memorial Golf Tournament.
Tucker said safety has always been a top priority through sanitation and other daily procedures, so the pandemic didn’t really change the way meals were prepared. But the closure of the dining area coincided with a large increase in demand for home-delivered meals, with many seniors staying at home during the earlier stages of the pandemic. HNC serves 100,000 meals each year, and no senior is denied a meal based on their ability to donate.
Tucker is excited about the S.O.S. Community Action Drive, as it offers several different levels of sponsorship so everyone can get involved in the effort. A sponsorship wall will be dedicated to individuals, families and businesses to commemorate their support. The levels of sponsorship are Diamond — $10,000; Platinum — $5,000; Gold — $2,500; Silver — $1,000; and Bronze — $500. Sponsorship costs for a weekly table of eight would be $200 based on the requested donation amount of $5 for the meal served Monday through Friday. Also, a monthly sustaining sponsorship of $100 is available.
Tucker stressed how a team effort is crucial to supporting efforts that make a big difference in seniors’ lives every day.
“It’s a big deal. It’s important because it’s a community service, and we need the community’s help to be able to take care of the seniors that need the special help. We’re all going to be seniors one day,” Tucker said, smiling. “I think Hannibal is a compassionate community, and I think people are willing to help their neighbors when they need it.”
Donations for the S.O.S. Community Action Drive tax deductible, and letters will be mailed out with details about the fundraiser and how people can contribute to the cause. More information and the opportunity to give are available by calling 573-221-4488.
