Hannibal native Jeremy Levy nominated for Grammy

HANNIBAL — Music has been a part of Jeremy Levy's life from a young age, and his passion for arranging, composing and performing has come together in a Grammy nomination for his arrangement of "Uranus: The Magician" on his new album "The Planets: Reimagined."
Levy's life has been immersed in music thanks to his parents, Mike and Ileen, and his brother, Alan. His passion for music coalesced with his love for the multi-faceted music composed by John Williams for Star Wars — Levy dissected MIDI files of the scores to study how everything fit together. Later, he discovered Gustav Holst's "The Planets," which inspired his album featuring the Grammy-nominated movement for Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Capella.
Levy remembered early years of sitting with his brother, Alan, in their father's lap while he played an old Wurlitzer organ, sang songs and played guitar to his sons. After piano lessons, Levy was enthusiastic about music as he played trombone at Hannibal Middle School. He learned with Terry Boone, playing in his Traditional Jazz and Dixieland Band, and Craig Buck with the Hannibal High School Jazz Band.
Levy's love for jazz also was bolstered by Jim Widner Summer Jazz Band Camps. Each summer, he learned jazz techniques and styles and honed skills like composition and phrasing.
"It was very influential for me, growing up and learning all that stuff, and getting introduced to a lot of the players — some of them are out in Los Angeles that I work with now," Levy said. "It was very cool to get that experience in high school."
Levy expanded his musical horizons further as a student at the University of Missouri-Kansas City Conservatory of Music. He received a degree in classical trombone, gaining valuable experience playing in an orchestra, learning classical formats, trombone solo literature and the history of music.
Levy followed up with a degree in jazz composition at the University of Miami, learning with Carlos Rafael Rivera and Gary Lindsay. He fine-tuned his skills in orchestration, production, recording and mixing.
Levy and saxophonist Alex Budman released "From There to Here" in 2012. As Levy thought about a follow-up project, he strove for an album with a personal connection "that would have some sort of contribution to the world."
Levy's friend and fellow composer Gordy Haab asked him to compose some additional music for his score on the "Star Wars: Battlefront video game." As he delved into "The Planets," he came up with the idea of reinterpreting the music for Big Band.
He wrote the pieces in order, writing the arrangement for Mars with an Afro-Cuban and Latin feel. He brought the music to his band members, and it all came together.
"It went really well, and I thought 'OK, I think this is going to work," Levy said.
From there, he worked on sections at a time between other projects. He remembered the hardest part of transferring one medium to another is "finding out what works and what doesn't work." Specifically, he decides which portions of the melody and harmony to keep and how he reinterprets others. Each movement fits with a jazz orchestra's rhythm section with themes like Latin or hard rock.
"Uranus: The Magician" is a "sort of hard rock shuffle". He was deciding between Jupiter and Uranus to submit for the Grammy nomination, going with his gut feeling "Uranus" was the right choice.
He watched the news of the awards with his three-and-a-half-year-old daughter, and he remembered alternating between feeling "upset and very, very surprised." The first category was Best Ensemble: Jazz, which made Levy a bit upset. He thought he wouldn't get nominated for an award until the announcement was made for Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Capella.
"Daddy, what's wrong," Stella asked. A moment later, the news about Levy's nomination brought a scream of excitement. "No, Daddy. Too loud, don't yell."
The Grammy Awards are set to be a virtual event at the end of January, and he has been getting information out about the new album. And he plans for performances next year when conditions allow. He's also working on a video game project and a streaming project.
More information about Levy's work is available by visiting jlevymusic.com.