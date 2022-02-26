HANNIBAL — Hannibal native Katie Walley-Wiegert says her hometown has shaped her into the person she is today.
“There is a lot to my time in Hannibal, that has given me the skills and the wild appreciation for solid story-telling that allows me to do what I do today,” she said.
Whether it was acting as a Becky Goodwill Ambassador in the Tom and Becky Program or interning at the Hannibal Courier-Post with former editor Mary Lou Montgomery, her time in Hannibal gave her the skills she needed to excel at her current job.
Walley-Wiegert is director of brand communications for dentsu Creative U.S. and was responsible for a commercial which aired, during Super Bowl LVI, for cryptocurrency exchange FTX featuring Larry David, creator of “Seinfeld” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and was directed by Jeff Schaffer.
“It’s a very fully-realized moment. I think that’s why I’m really appreciative of being able to be there from a story-telling side,” Walley-Wiegert said.
The commercial features David mocking the world’s greatest inventions from the wheel to the moon landing.
“I think that’s really the spirit and intention of this spot,” Walley-Wiegert said, noting there is “inherent skepticism” for new inventions and technology like cryptocurrency and cryptocurrency exchanges.
The team and 134 crew members shot for four days at several locations and performed more than 280 hours of editing, excluding teasers, for the 60-second Super Bowl spot that featured 114 talent pool members.
“It was definitely one of those once in a lifetime opportunities, getting four very full days of Larry David and Jeff Schaffer,” she said.
David hired Schaffer at the age of 25 to help write “Seinfeld,” and Schaffer writes and directs for “Curb Your Enthusiasm” today. They “worked in lockstep” with members of the creative team to introduce the FTX cryptocurrency exchange service in a fun way.
Walley-Wiegert said FTX encouraged curiosity and introduced themselves as a newer player in the field, inviting customers to “come and get to know us.”
She emphasized how the light-hearted approach was unique. The commercial covers so many generations, and the creative team members gave careful consideration to which iteration of each invention to show — balancing visual recognition and historical accuracy.
From the video village, Walley-Wiegert and fellow crew members watched everything unfold in real-time.
“We didn’t laugh. We howled, like gut-busting laughter. And I don’t think that Larry ever had a bad take,” she said, noting the subtleties of the differences in a retake. “Oftentimes, Jeff would say, ‘I think we’ve got it.’ And Larry would say, ‘I want to do one more.’”
The creative process involved numerous adaptations and adjustments on the spot, and Walley-Wiegert enjoyed seeing the separate components come together as a whole.
“What’s the beat? What’s the timing? What’s the music behind it? What are the special effects that are being pulled in?” she said.
Walley-Wiegert likened the process to an onion, except layers are added one by one to complete the creation.
The commercial’s results reflected a big impact with viewers — FTX generated the second-most Super Bowl-related tweets that evening, behind the Pepsi Halftime Show.
The brand has witnessed a 130% increase in downloads week-over-week Feb. 13, achieving 81% growth the next day. The commercial earned USA Today Ad Meter Replay honors for Most Comical spot.
The Super Bowl cut of the commercial can be viewed at youtu.be/sUyEkW0zOh0. The long-form cut is at youtu.be/BH5-rSxilxo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.