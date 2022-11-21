HANNIBAL — Melissa Scholes Young is thrilled about a return to her hometown to share her latest novel, which brims with relatable characters and timely subject matter set in the Midwest region so close to her heart.
Her latest novel, "The Hive" weaves a tale that resonates with many readers, particularly in an era of political division, economic upheaval and pandemic-related concerns. She said all of her fiction begins with her asking questions about class in America. Her latest work digs into a "working-class, messy family facing a recession" following the death of its patriarch. Young will return to America's Hometown — where she was born and raised — for an artist talk and book signing at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Hannibal Arts Council.
The Fehler family runs a pest control business, and their community harks back to the infamous moment when Huck and Jim missed their turn in the evening fog. She felt that was a "wonderful metaphor for difficult times and decisions and fate".
Young had always wanted to set a novel in Cape Girardeau, and tale unfolds in 2008, providing a clear view of how the Great Recession affected families in middle America and what its aftermath meant for small businesses. Four sisters and their mother unexpectedly find themselves coping with divisions, adversity and discovering the vitality of a family's love as they navigate the future.
Young grew up with a family-operated pest control business, and "The Hive" resonates with elements familiar to Midwestern families like hers.
"This isn't our story, but I think understanding what family businesses mean in America and what it means to grow up in one definitely inspired "The Hive", she said.
In her previous novel, "Flood", Young examined what Tom and Huck's friendship would look like if they were female instead. She credited her "insatiable curiosity" for that tale and for "The Hive". She wanted to see where the line is between "preparedness — and being prepared for something — and a type of paranoia".
Grace, the Fehler family matriarch, is a "prepper" striving for her family's survival in the face of what she sees as an apocalyptic outcome. She isn't sure what the future holds, and she deals with the fear of an uncertain future.
"I think that's part of my question, and what led "The Hive" to be the perfect read for a politically divided moment in our country," Young said. "I'm hoping that some of those difficult conversations that we might have with people we disagree with are a little bit more possible in fiction."
She felt the five distinct points of view reflected by Grace and her daughters can open a dialog about the characters and how they each dealt with adversity "and provide some healing for us".
Young said understanding each character requires empathy. She recalled the practical tasks she performed when she was growing up — such as raising chickens and pigs, growing corn and cutting firewood at her childhood home on New London Gravel Road. In today's society, Young pointed out how some may view those tasks as prepping. She knew that Grace's situation went far beyond that scope.
Her empathy for Grace's situation grew after she attended Prepper Camp in North Carolina with her parents. The survivalist lessons in the wilderness taught skills like indentifying what is edible in the forest and how to use a solar oven.
As she pandemic descended upon the world, the topic of prepping became more common — Americans suddenly faced scenarios of lockdowns, limited access to resources and a uncertainty of what the future would look like.
"The Hive" became even more timely, and Young spent a considerable amount of time talking on national radio and TV about prepping and the difference between taking care of one's own family and looking out for fellow members of the community.
So far, the novel has received numerous awards and has been extremely well received by readers. In addition, the story has been optioned by Sony Entertainment for a series.
"I'm just incredibly honored that I wrote something that has been resonating so much in our modern time," Young said.
Next month, she is excited to come back home to visit and share her latest story. She plans to visit West Bank Books in St. Louis before arriving in Hannibal for a large family reunion. During her time here, she plans to stay in a property in a historic home in the Maple District — which will serve as the setting for her next novel echoing themes of historical preservation and a canoe journey on the Mississippi River.
Young has lived in many different parts of the U.S. and in other countries, but "Hannibal will always feel to me like home". During her visit at the Hannibal Arts Council, she looks forward to joining a fellow author and engaging with young people who have also expressed a desire to become a writer.
"The Hive" is available in hardcover and paperback, and Young will have signed copies on hand during her visit to Hannibal. The novel is available where all books are sold, including Amazon and two Missouri bookstores that have supported her throughout her journey — West Bank Books and Skylark Bookshop in Columbia. She encouraged people to check out bookshop.org, which keeps proceeds from book purchases local.
