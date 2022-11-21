HANNIBAL — Melissa Scholes Young is thrilled about a return to her hometown to share her latest novel, which brims with relatable characters and timely subject matter set in the Midwest region so close to her heart.

Her latest novel, "The Hive" weaves a tale that resonates with many readers, particularly in an era of political division, economic upheaval and pandemic-related concerns. She said all of her fiction begins with her asking questions about class in America. Her latest work digs into a "working-class, messy family facing a recession" following the death of its patriarch. Young will return to America's Hometown — where she was born and raised — for an artist talk and book signing at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Hannibal Arts Council.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.