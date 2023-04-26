QUINCY, Ill. — A Quincy resident who teaches music at a Hannibal elementary school performed at Carnegie Hall.

Laura Nash said her former professor and mentor at the University of Arkansas reached out to alumni who performed in an elite choir at the college. He was looking for volunteers to perform a piece he wrote at Carnegie Hall.

