QUINCY, Ill. — A Quincy resident who teaches music at a Hannibal elementary school performed at Carnegie Hall.
Laura Nash said her former professor and mentor at the University of Arkansas reached out to alumni who performed in an elite choir at the college. He was looking for volunteers to perform a piece he wrote at Carnegie Hall.
Nash explained she only had a month to learn the 20 minute song. It was especially challenging because rehearsals started in March and the performance was in April.
The choir only practiced twice as a full group in person right before the performance. Other than that, all the rehearsals Nash attended were on Zoom and lasted three to five hours. Making it a challenge.
“I had to do a lot of my own homework, like learning the song by myself. It was a lot of hard work, but it was worth it,” Nash said.
“It’s definitely one of the hardest songs I’ve ever sang in my entire life, it’s very difficult. You have to be on it or everyone will know you made a mistake.”
The song was written by Stephen Caldwell. The six movement piece, "Pre-Existing Condition" explains his and his wife’s experience when their son William was born and they discovered he had a Cognitive Heart Disorder (CHD).
The six movements are called "Congratulations!", "Small Hands," "Angel One," "CVICU," "Scars" and "The Deepest Secret."
The piece quickly became popular in the choral world and Carnegie Hall reached out requesting a performance.
William and his mother were in attendance at the performance in New York City.
Nash says performing somewhere like Carnegie Hall was unreal and unlike anything she’s ever done before.
“Just to stand there and think about all the historic people who stood there before me,” Nash said. “To be on stage and to be like, OK this is one of the best performance halls in the world and I'm actually standing here, I was speechless.”
However, getting to New York was no easy task, because the expenses weren’t paid for. After some debating and penny pinching Nash decided to move forward with the once in a lifetime opportunity. Thanks to tax returns, Nash’s husband was able to get a ticket as well.
She had a small cheering section there since some of her family members are from the area. Plus, her brother, who is in the military, was able to get the weekend off and watch the performance.
The choir performed as part of the Mid-America Production at Carnegie Hall on Easter Sunday, where the hall showcased talented musicians from the Midwest.
One of the best parts of the trip for Nash was being able to come back and share it with her students at Oakwood Elementary School.
“I actually made a whole PowerPoint for my kiddos and showed it to all my students, because it’s so inspiring to show them that you can do anything that you put your mind to, no matter what it is.” said Nash.
She says they were blown away.
“They were like, ‘Whoa, you did this! It’s not just people we see on TV!’ I told them no, you can do this too,” Nash said. “Some kids tell me they want to be a music teacher just because of all the things I’m doing. It’s really sweet.”
This might not be Nash’s only opportunity to perform at Carnegie Hall.
At the end of their performance Caldwell told them that he was writing a sequel; this one would be in his son’s perspective. Caldwell said he hopes to bring the choir back to Carnegie Hall in 2026.
