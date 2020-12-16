HANNIBAL — Hannibal Middle School staff and faculty members selected six students for Character of the Month and Student of the Month awards for November.
The character trait of caring was represented by Character of the Month honorees.
Characters
Sixth grade
Jasiri Levy-Robinson is the daughter of Tysa Coleman. She is a member of Overcomers Church. Jasiri enjoys hanging out with friends, P.E., cheerleading and animals.
Seventh grade
Kasey Paige DeStefane is the daughter of Rick DeStefane and Mary and Heath Otte. She is a member of Leaders of Our Crew, Pirate Singers, Drama Club and is a Peer Mentor. Kasey competes in cross country. She has received the Student of the Month and Student of the Year awards. She enjoys playing violin.
Eighth grade
Connor Eugene Duncan is the son of Megan and Shawn Duncan. He is a member of HMS Band, Jazz Band and he works at the School Store. Connor received the Student of the Month Award in sixth grade and the Presidential Award in seventh grade. He enjoys fishing, camping, hunting, cooking and playing various games.
Students
Sixth grade
Kendall Kurz is the daughter of Brad and Sara Kurz. She is a member of Sixth Grade Band and HMS Theater Club. Kendall competes in the Hannibal Hurricanes Swim Team, Hometown Hitters Volleyball and Hannibal Havoc Basketball. She enjoys piano lessons, reading and painting.
Seventh grade
Ivy McCammon is the daughter of Jonathan and Meredith McCammon. She is a member of HMS Band. Ivy enjoys doing crafts, talking and being with family and friends.
Eighth grade
Mariah Lynn Mayfield is the daughter of Ed and Marsha Mayfield and sister to Messiah, Bianca and Talya. Her nickname is Riah. She has been selected two years as a member of Leaders of Our Crew, Mariah has competed in Basketball Travel Team Intensity for five years, Team Magic Basketball Travel Team for three years, HMS Basketball and Volleyball for two years, Hannibal Hometown Hitters Volleyball, Sand Volleyball and Mud Volleyball. She received Code of Honor Recognition, KIM honors in 2019 and was named to the honor roll. Mariah is a piano student with the Vancil School of Performing Arts, a member of Second Christian Church, active youth member with the puppetry “We Stand United”, member and participant of Jim’s Journey Museum, participant in Gus Macker Basketball with Coach B’s Ballers and former student of karate, dance, gymnastics and cheer.