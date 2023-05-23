HANNIBAL — Staff and faculty members at Hannibal Middle School have selected Students of the Month and Pirates of the Month for May.
Pirates of the Month were chosen for demonstrating the characteristic of fairness.
Sixth grade
Gracelyn Danielle Renea Anderson is the daughter of Brandon and Angelica Anderson. Her nickname is Grace. Gracelyn is a member of HMS Band. She has been named to the A Honor Roll. Gracelyn enjoys fishing, camping and talking with her cousin. She is a member of the Kraken crew at HMS.
Seventh grade
Jett Michael Parker is the son of Justin and Erica Parker. He is a member of Band, Jazz Band, Trail Life and Clover Road Christian Church Youth Group. Jett competes in cross country and track. He enjoys chess, running, soccer, pickleball and band. Jett is a member of the Blackbeards crew at HMS.
Eighth grade
Allison Walters is the daughter of Susan Malcolm and Craig Walters. Her nickname is Allie. Allison is a member of Leaders of the Crew and Hometown Hitters. She competes in volleyball, basketball and track. Allison has been named to the Honor Roll and received the PE Student of the Month award. She enjoys sports, painting and drawing. Allison is a member of the Kraken crew at HMS.
Sixth grade
Tailor Sinclair is the daughter of Jennifer Montross and Matthew Sinclair. She is a member of HMS Band. Tailor competes in bowling. She enjoys crafting, swimming and singing. Tailor is a member of the Calypso crew at HMS.
Seventh grade
Lydia Brynn Munzlinger is the daughter of Mathew and Rachel Munzlinger. She is a member of Pirate Singers, Leaders of the Crew and is a Student Mentor. Lydia competes in soccer and cross country. She has received the Fitness Award. Lydia enjoys hunting, fishing and playing with her dog. She is a member of the Buccaneers crew at HMS.
Eighth grade
Keatyn Charlize Shinn is the daughter of Jimmy and Kacie Shinn. Her nickname is Sis. Keatyn received the Student of the Month award in seventh grade and has been named to the A Honor Roll. She enjoys swimming, hanging out with friends and baking. Keatyn is a member of the Buccaneers crew at HMS.
