Hannibal Middle School recognizes Students, Characters of the Month

HANNIBAL — Hannibal Middle School staff and faculty members honored students for receiving Character of the Month and Student of the Month awards for April.
Characters of the Month were selected for their commitment and dedication.
Characters of the Month
Sixth grade
Stephen Speer is the son of Scott and Amber Speer. He is a member of the HMS Theater Club, Cornerstone Baptist Youth Group and FCA. Stephen competes in Gracie Barra Jiu-Jitsu. He has previously received the Student of the Month award.
Seventh grade
Kadience Ann Nicole Workman is the daughter of Monica and Louie Volner. Her nickname is KK. She is a member of Hannibal Junior Jaycees and HMS Leaders of the Crew. Kadience competes in volleyball. She has received awards for not receiving any tardy notices or referrals at school. Kadience enjoys playing outside, sports and hanging out with friends.
Eighth grade
Kegan Greening is the daughter of Derek and Shana Greening. She competes in HMS soccer and volleyball, soccer with Quincy United and volleyball with Hometown Hitters. Kegan enjoys playing soccer and volleyball, as well as reading.
Students of the Month
Sixth grade
Raegan Elizabeth Murphy is the daughter of Robert and Sara Murphy. Her nicknames are Raegy Roo and Elizabeth. Raegan has received the Student of the Month award every year since kindergarten and was recognized as Fitness Champion for girls in elementary school. She enjoys gymnastics, wrestling and playing basketball softball and volleyball.
Seventh grade
Keatyn Charlize Shinn is the daughter of Jimmy and Kacie Shinn. Her nickname is Sis. Keatyn competes in volleyball. She has been named to the A Honor Roll. Keatyn enjoys swimming, shopping and hanging out with friends and family.
Eighth grade
Carly Jo Golian is the daughter of Candy and John Golian. She is a member of Pirate Singers and the HMS Theater Club. Carly participates in school cheerleading, competitive TCQ cheer and competitive bowling. She has been named captain of the HMS cheer team. Carly enjoys singing and doing any type of crafts.
