HANNIBAL — Staff and faculty members at Hannibal Middle School have selected recipients of the Student of the Month award for February.
Sixth grade
Sixth grade
Hudson Groth is the son of Jeffrey and Susan Groth. He plays saxophone in band and is a member of the Hannibal Hurricanes swim team and Hannibal Hooks basketball team and is a volunteer at Clover Road Christian Church. Hudson competes in basketball and swimming. He enjoys playing saxophone, basketball, video games and hanging with friends. Hudson is a member of the Sea Dogs crew at HMS.
Seventh grade
Tristan Fohey is the son of Brett and Jessica Fohey. He is a member of the HMS wrestling team, band, jazz band, Bear Creek baseball team and HMS LEAP. Tristan competes in wrestling, baseball and track. He was named first-place local and national fence painter during the 2022 National Tom Sawyer Days. Tristan was a participant in the MCTM Math Contest in sixth and seventh grade, was asked to participate in the 2023 Joseph Baldwin Academy and has been selected as a Tom Sawyer Goodwill Ambassador. He enjoys Frisbee disc golf, video games, reading, arts and crafts, archery and riding bikes and dirt bikes. Tristan is a member of the Light Blue / Calico Jacks crew at HMS.
Eighth grade
Dallas Lee Nichelson is the son of Kevin and Michelle Nichelson. His nickname is Champ. Dallas is a member of Leaders of the Crew and has been named as an Ambassador in the Tom and Becky Program. He competes in football, wrestling and CGB Baseball. Dallas has been named to the A Honor Roll and has received Pirate of the Month and P.E. Student of the Month awards. He enjoys video games, sports and hanging with family and friends. Dallas is a member of the Blackbeards crew at HMS.
