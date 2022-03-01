HANNIBAL — Staff and faculty members at Hannibal Middle School honored students with December Character of the Month and Student of the Month awards.
Character of the Month award recipients were recognized for their self-control.
Characters of the Month
Sixth grade
Jillian Rose Harvey is the daughter of Frances Ingram. Her nickname is Jill Bill. Jillian plays trumpet in the HMS Band. She enjoys painting, reading and collecting.
Seventh grade
Chloe Marie Harold is the daughter of Victoria Lay. She loves to roller skate and skateboard. Chloe loves to draw and listen to music.
Eighth grade
Alyson Michele Malone is the daughter of Sara Bowen and Cody Malone. Her nickname is Aly. Alyson likes to swim and color.
Students of the Month
Sixth grade
Aiden Baxter is the son of Cody Baxter (Kortne Baxter) and Kylie Higdon (Alex Campbell). He is a member of the Chess Club. Aiden enjoys Legos and fishing.
Seventh grade
Rylan William Dolbeare is the son of Chris and Kim Dolbeare. He competes in football and basketball. Rylan enjoys playing football and basketball.
Eighth grade
Ja’Marqus Troy Shawn Strickland/McCormick is the son of Alexxis Washington. His nickname is J-Bird. Ja’Marqus is a member of Pirate Pride Singers. He competes in football and basketball. He has received the Outstanding Character Achievement award. Ja’Marqus enjoys hanging out with family and friends, playing sports and working out.
