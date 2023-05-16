HANNIBAL — Staff and faculty members at Hannibal Middle School honored Students of the Month and Pirates of the Month for April.
Pirates of the Month were recognized for demonstrating commitment.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. Please purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
HANNIBAL — Staff and faculty members at Hannibal Middle School honored Students of the Month and Pirates of the Month for April.
Pirates of the Month were recognized for demonstrating commitment.
Students of the Month
Sixth grade
Bella Mae Hayes is the daughter of Brandon Hayes and Kim Santos. Her nickname is Deuce. Bella competes in volleyball, mud volleyball and YMCA sand volleyball. She enjoys drawing, crafts and making jewelry. Bella is a member of the Calico Jacks crew at HMS.
Seventh grade
Violet W. Schneider is the daughter of Andrea March. She is a member of Pirate Singers and 4-H (Marion Boosters). Violet plays volleyball. She enjoys drawing, singing and practicing volleyball. She is a member of the Jolly Rogers crew at HMS.
Eighth grade
Sophia Herrin is the daughter of Bill and Abbie Herrin. She has been a loyal member of Girl Scouts since first grade and has participated in various community service projects with her troop. Sophia has secured a spot on the Color Guard team for her freshman year and will be taking advanced algebra and College Prep English classes. She is also a talented artist and writer. One of Sophia's works of art was displayed at the Hannibal Arts Council and one of her poems, "Moonlight", was published in "A Celebration of Poets". She enjoys weightlifting, staying active and hanging out with her friends. Sophia is a member of the Calico Jacks crew at HMS.
Pirates of the Month
Sixth grade
Emery Ann McHargue is the daughter of Erin and Sean McHargue. She is a member of Clover Road Christian Church and HMS Theater Club. Emery competes in dance. She has also participated in the State Math Competition. Emery also enjoys singing, reading, being outside, friends and family. She is a member of the Seadogs crew at HMS.
Seventh grade
Christian Lee Neisen is the son of Ryan and Sheri Neisen. His nickname is Chums. Christian is a member of Arch United Methodist Church. He competes in football, basketball and Dirtbags Baseball. Christian enjoys playing sports, annoying his brothers and mowing lawns to "make that bank".
Eighth grade
Grace Anne Munger is the daughter of Dawn and Nathan Munger. She is a member of Pirate Singers, Youth Group, Drama Club and the Tom and Becky program. Grace competes in cross country and track. She was named Student of the Month in September 2021. Grace enjoys running with friends and baking. She is a member of the Calypsos crew at HMS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.