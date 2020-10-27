HANNIBAL — Staff and faculty members at Hannibal Middle School recognized six students for September Student of the Month Awards and Character of the Month Award. The trait exhibited by the Characters of the Month was responsibility.
Students of the Month
Sixth grade
Kali Culp is the daughter of Tiffany and Charles Culp. She has received several Code of Honor tickets and received two prizes. Kali enjoys tumbling and cheerleading at Tri-City Quest.
Seventh grade
Hannah van Nguyen is the daughter of Ty and Lan Nguyen. She is a member of Pirate Singers, Leaders of Our Crew and is a student mentor. Hannah competes in the swim team. She enjoys baking, swimming and video games.
Eighth grade
Nickolas Cunningham is the son of Lisa and Chad Cunningham, and his nickname is Nick. He is a member of the band, playing clarinet and Hydesburg Methodist Church. Nickolas was student of the month and a member of the Lighthouse Team at Mark Twain Elementary School, and he is Safety Patrol Captain and a member of the School Newspaper Team. He enjoys being outdoors, riding four wheelers, fishing, helping his grandparents with their gardening and lawn care, helping with vehicle maintenance, and taking care of his animals: Peaches, C.C., Lucky, Pippa, Olivia, Ryder and many fish.
Characters of the Month
Sixth grade
Heidi Noelle Mundle is the daughter of Kevin and Kelly Mundle. She attends First Christian Church, is a member of the 12U O’Donnell’s softball team and the HMS band, where she plays percussion. Heidi competes in softball and basketball. She received Student of the Month and Music Student of the Year awards at Oakwood Elementary School. Heidi takes piano lessons at Angie’s Studio, and she enjoys softball, basketball, cooking and drawing.
Seventh grade
Greta Welch is the daughter of Casey and Katy Welch. She is a member of Leaders of Our Crew and the Drama Club. Greta enjoys reading and babysitting.
Eighth grade
Sidney Jo Zimmerman is the daughter of Melissa Zimmerman and James Zimmerman, and her nicknames are Sid Jo and Jo. She competes in softball and cheerleading. Sidney enjoys arts and crafts and horseback riding.