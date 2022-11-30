HANNIBAL — Staff and faculty members at Hannibal Middle School have selected Pirates of the Month and Students of the Month for October. Pirates of the Month were chosen for demonstrating respect for self and others.
Pirates of the Month
Ava May Pickett is the daughter of Josh and Esther Pickett. Her nickname is Trouble. Ava is a member of Theater Club and Believers Church Youth Group. She competes in volleyball. Ava earned all A grades during the first quarter. She enjoys volleyball, reading, crafting and hanging out with friends.
Macie GaBriella Juarez is the daughter of Brittney Watts and Carlos Juarez Ochoa. She is a member of choir and the South Side Baptist Church Youth Group. Macie has been named Student of the Month. She enjoys coloring, playing outside, watching TV and playing with friends and family.
Dallas Lee Nichelson is the son of Kevin and Michelle Nichelson. His nickname is Champ. Dallas is a member of Leaders of the Crew and serves as a Tom Sawyer in the Tom and Becky program. He competes in football, first-year wrestling and baseball. Dallas has been named to the A Honor Roll and received no "minors" in school. He enjoys fishing, Airsoft wars, hunting, video games, Legos and playing outside with family and friends.
Students of the Month
Titus Gauch is the son of Lance and Amanda Gauch. His nickname is Tyman. Titus competes in bowling and Special Olympics. He enjoys collecting license plates and remembering birthdays.
Carman Dodd is the daughter of Ryan Covey and Shawna Bowen. She competes in softball and basketball. Carman has been named Student of the Month. She enjoys arts and crafts and softball.
Scarlett Adele Sternke is the daughter of Amy and Devron Sternke. She is a member of band and jazz band, Leaders of the Crew and school musicals. Scarlett competes in the Hannibal Hurricanes Swim Team at the Hannibal YMCA. She enjoys making and selling candles online.
