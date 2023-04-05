HANNIBAL — Staff and faculty members at Hannibal Middle School selected students for March Pirate of the Month awards.
The characteristic each student displayed was cooperation.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. Please purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
HANNIBAL — Staff and faculty members at Hannibal Middle School selected students for March Pirate of the Month awards.
The characteristic each student displayed was cooperation.
Sixth grade
Mason Tischer is the son of Nick and Kimberly Tischer. His nickname is Mase. Mason is a member of the soccer team and HMS Theater Club. He won an art award from the Hannibal Arts Council in fifth grade. Mason enjoys art, playing on his trampoline, board games and playing on his phone. He is a member of the Jolly Rogers crew at HMS.
Seventh grade
Darby Judith Ann Rollins is the daughter of Brandon and Alicia Rollins. She is a member of Pirate Singers. Darby competes in cross country, basketball, track and Jiu-Jitsu. She enjoys sports, hanging out with friends and family, hunting and fishing. Darby is a member of the Blackbeards crew at HMS.
Eighth grade
Raelynn Hood is the daughter of Michael and Sarah Hood. Her nickname is Rae. Raelynn competes in volleyball. Raelynn enjoys playing volleyball, reading and going on long walks. She is a member of the Swashbucklers crew at HMS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.