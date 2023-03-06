HANNIBAL — Staff and faculty members at Hannibal Middle School have selected recipients for the Pirate of the Month award for February. The characteristic each student exhibited is trustworthiness.
Hannibal Middle School honors Pirates of the Month for February
- STAFF REPORT
-
-
- 0
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Trending Now
-
Historic preservation project enhances beauty of famous downtown building
-
David W. Dexheimer
-
Traditions and family ties bind Hannibal Pirate Wrestling
-
New contract announced between Continental Cement Co., United Steelworkers Local 11-205
-
Pirates put forth valiant effort, fall short to FZS in district quarterfinal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.