HANNIBAL — Staff and faculty members recognized students for receiving Student of the Month and Pirate of the Month honors for November and December. November Pirates of the Month demonstrated compassion, and December Pirates of the Month demonstrated self-control.
Zayli Miller is the daughter of Danil and Katie Miller. She plays saxophone in HMS Band, participates in piano lessons and is a member of FCA and Believers Church Youth Group. Zayli competes in basketball and volleyball. She enjoys being in Girl Scouts Robotics Troop "Gear Gals" and she loves reading.
Elaina Dixon is the daughter of Donna Dixon. She is a member of Art Club. Elaina enjoys painting, crafts, sewing and rock hunting.
Zachary Locke is the son of Jeff and Kori Locke. His nickname is Wack. He competes in basketball, track, cross country and Pirate Singers. Zachary has received the Pirate Leader honor. He enjoys basketball, hanging with friends and fantasy football.
November Pirates of the Month
Geno DeWayne King is the son of Eugene King. He competes in football and basketball.
Noveli Elizabeth Collier is the daughter of Chad and Jayne Collier. Her nicknames are Nov-Nov or Novelty Cauliflower. She plays piano and is a member of the O'Donnell's and Hannibal Honey Badgers softball teams and Hannibal basketball team. Noveli competes in softball, soccer and basketball. She has been named to the A Honor Roll, received the Music Student of the Year award in first and fifth grade, was named Library Student of the Year, received the Student of the Month award and had her art displayed at the Hannibal Arts Council. Noveli enjoys running, reading, sports and hanging out with friends and family.
Eva Gasaway is the daughter of Rob and Michele Gasaway. She is a member of the Clover Road Christian Church Youth Group, Southside Strings and the Hannibal Area String Orchestra. Eva competes in Bear Creek softball. She has been named the Middle School Honor band in seventh and eight grade and received the Leading the Way award in sixth grade. Eva enjoys playing piano and baking.
December Pirates of the Month
Zarah Hayes daughter of Jamie Hayes. Her nickname is Rashae.
Jude Isaac McFarland is the son of Mark and Mandy McFarland. He is a member of the Hannibal Presbyterian Youth Group. Jude competes in football. He enjoys camping, fishing and boating.
Melody Clark is the daughter of Melvin and Candi Clark. Her nickname is Mel. She is a member of Concert Band and Jazz Band. Melody competes in volleyball and basketball. She has received the Leaders of the Crew class honor. She loves playing her instruments, dancing, singing and playing sports.
