HANNIBAL — Staff and faculty members at Hannibal Middle School selected recipients for the March Student of the Month award.
Sixth grade
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. Please purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 57F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 57F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: March 30, 2023 @ 4:19 pm
HANNIBAL — Staff and faculty members at Hannibal Middle School selected recipients for the March Student of the Month award.
Sixth grade
Eli William Clayton is the son of Monica and Will Clayton. He competes in basketball with the Hannibal Hooks, soccer with the Northeast United Soccer Club, baseball with the IL/MO Storm 12U team and football with the Hannibal Youth Football team. Eli has art displayed at City Hall as part of the Young Masters exhibit. He was a contestant in the MCTM Math League 2022 Middle School State Contest and is a member of LEAP. Eli is a member of the Seadogs crew at HMS.
Seventh grade
Lyla Dorsey is the daughter of Cammie and Lance Dorsey. She competes in HTH volleyball and Honey Badgers soccer. Lyla also competes in basketball and track. She has been named to the A Honor Roll. Lyla enjoys participating in all of her sports. She is a member of the Swashbucklers crew at HMS.
Eighth grade
Kade Mitchell Hoskins is the son of Jamie and Heather Hoskins. His nickname is Kader Tot. Kade competes in football, basketball, track and baseball. He enjoys weightlifting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.