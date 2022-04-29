HANNIBAL, Mo. — Hannibal Middle School staff and faculty members selected students for March Character of the Month and Student of the Month awards.
Characters of the Month were chosen for demonstrating cooperation.
Characters of the Month
Sixth grade
Darby Judith Ann Rollins is the daughter of Brandon and Alicia Rollins. Her nickname is Darbron. Darby is a member of Band and the HMS Theater Set Crew. She competes in basketball, soccer and Jiu-Jitsu. Darby has been named to the A Honor Roll. She enjoys hunting, playing board games and hanging out with friends and family.
Seventh grade
Quinn Andrew Mastin is the son of Lindsay and Jereme Mastin. His nickname is Quinston. Quinn competes in track and basketball. He enjoys card collecting.
Eighth grade
Elyse Rapp is the daughter of Megan and Ryan Rapp. She is a member of Pirate Singers, HMS Theater Club and Leaders of the Crew. Elyse competes in track and field. She has been named to the Honor Roll and received the Student of the Month award last year. Elyse enjoys singing and theater.
Students of the Month
Sixth grade
Stephen Speer is the son of Scott and Amber Speer. He is a member of HMS Club, Cornerstone Baptist Church Youth Group and FCA. Stephen competes with Gracie Barra Jiu-Jitsu. He has received the Student of the Month and Character of the Month awards.
Seventh grade
Reid W. Rainey is the son of Kevin and Melissa Rainey. He is a member of Clover Road Christian Church and plays piano. Reid enjoys playing football, basketball, being outside, playing video games and hanging with friends and family.
Eighth grade
Avril C. Collier is the daughter of Chad and Jayne Collier. She is a member of Pirate Singers, HMS Theater Club, travel softball and Holy Family Church; she also plays piano. Avril competes in softball and track. She enjoys softball and playing piano.
