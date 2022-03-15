HANNIBAL — Staff and faculty members at Hannibal Middle School selected Students of the Month and Characters of the Month for January.
Students who received the Character of the Month award were recognized for demonstrating tolerance.
Characters of the Month
Sixth grade
Kaydence TomiLynn Saxbury is the daughter of Paul and Meryl Saxbury. She is a member of Gracie Barra Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, plays flute in the HMS Band and is a member of The Crossing Church. Kaydence competes in Jiu-Jitsu tournaments at Gracie Barra. She received 100% on the 2021 MAP Test in Mathematics. Kaydence enjoys diamond paintings, making bracelets and other crafts, playing card and board games, playing piano and playing with her dogs.
Seventh grade
Darrion Isaiaih Washington is the son of Alexxis Washington. He competes in basketball, football, baseball and track. Darrion has received academic honors for good behavior. He enjoys playing sports and hanging out with family and friends.
Eighth grade
Mekhi Guyton is the son of Terry Wilkerson. His nickname is Khi. Mekhi is a member of the Fun with Cards Club. He enjoys Godzilla movies and facts.
Students of the Month
Sixth grade
Grace Marie Briscoe is the daughter of Philip and Jill Briscoe. She is a member of 6th Grade Band and the Robotic Team. Grace competes with the Hannibal Hurricanes Swim Team. She enjoys spending time with her pets and playing trombone.
Seventh grade
Reece Lewis Mastin is the son of Jereme and Lindsay Mastin. He is a member of Band. Reece represented Hannibal Middle School in the annual MCTM Math Contest. He enjoys spending time with friends and family, going to the movies and playing video games.
Eighth grade
Arianna Nichole Speer is the daughter of Scott and Amber Speer. Her nickname is Ari. Arianna is a member of Pirate Singers, FCA, HMS Theater Club and Cornerstone Baptist Church Youth Group. She competes in dance, soccer and track and field. Arianna enjoys swimming, drawing, painting, arts and crafts and playing with friends.
