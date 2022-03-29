HANNIBAL — Staff and faculty members at Hannibal Middle School have recognized students who received Character of the Month and Student of the Month awards for February.
Students selected for Character of the Month demonstrated trustworthiness.
Characters of the Month
Sixth grade
Abigail Grace Brown is the daughter of Marshal and Crystal Brown. Her nickname is Abby. Abigail is a member of Choir, youth group and the HMS Theater Club, where she recently played an orphan in “Annie Jr.” Abigail was also named Student of the Month for February. She loves traveling and enjoys playing ukulele, singing and hiking.
Seventh grade
Rhett Eugene Hayes is the son of Brandon Hayes and Kim Santos. He is a member of HMS Band. Rhett enjoys performing in Band and video games.
Eighth grade
Hannah Van Nguyen is the daughter of Ty and Lan Nguyen. She has been a member of Pirate Singers for two years, Leaders of the Crew for two years and has been a part of the musicals for three years. Hannah competes in track and volleyball. She received a perfect score on the listening and writing portion of the MAP test. She enjoys working at her mom’s shop, Lovely Nails.
Students of the Month
Sixth grade
Seventh grade
Carlee Jean Marie McCoy is the daughter of Tisha and Daniel Smith and Darrell and Jamie McCoy. She competes in cheer and softball. Carlee has been named Character of the Month.
Eighth grade
Danica Lynn Selle is the daughter of Brandon and Amber Selle. She is a member of HMS Theater Club. Leaders of the Crew and Pirate Singers. Danica competes in basketball, soccer and cross country. She has been named to the A Honor Roll. Danica enjoys playing sports.
