Drive-through event planned through Nov. 20
Hannibal McDonald’s to thank local healthcare workers with free beverage
HANNIBAL, Mo. — With local healthcare systems still working day in and day out to combat COVID-19, Hannibal McDonald’s Owner/Operator Bob Gilstrap joins colleagues with an offer in their drive-throughs to healthcare workers as a way to show continued thanks this year.
Hannibal McDonald’s will provide the option of one free large soft drink or sweet tea to local healthcare employees during each visit in the McDonald’s Drive Thru.
“We know that our healthcare workers have to be exhausted fighting the virus now for around seven months,” said Local McDonald’s Owner/Operator Bob Gilstrap. “We hope this small token of gratitude offers a simple, feel-good moment to our healthcare heroes!”
McDonald’s is extending this offer of thanks to local healthcare employees in the Drive Thru only. To redeem, simply show a Hospital ID Badge when ordering. No purchase is necessary, and hours may vary.