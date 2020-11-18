HANNIBAL — Hannibal Mayor James Hark does not believe there is support on the city council to close certain businesses in America’s Hometown in an effort to curb the continuing spread of the coronavirus.
“I don’t see at this time anyone on this council wishing to take mandatory action against any one group of individuals, or against businesses or bars at this time,” said Hark during Tuesday night’s meeting of the city council at Hannibal City Hall.
Following the meeting, Hark expressed his support for keeping the doors of local businesses open during the pandemic.
“Personally, I do not feel closing businesses would be the right thing to do. I don’t feel with the holidays coming up that that would be the appropriate or most effective method (to slow the spread of the virus),” he said. “I would really hate to see businesses have to close. I am glad we are not to that stage yet.”
If at some point it becomes necessary to consider taking mandatory action of some kind, Hark stressed he would not be acting alone.
“I would never make such determinations without council input because these are the representatives of the community and everyone needs to be involved in this decision-making process,” said the mayor.
Hark participated in a conference call Tuesday during which Missouri Gov. Mike Parson spoke about the state’s ongoing efforts to gain the upper hand against the COVID virus. According to Hark, new guidelines will be released by the state on Friday.
“The governor stopped short of indicating he would take any proactive actions or do anything such as mandatory closings, mask mandates, or anything of that nature,” he said. “When those guidelines come out if we feel there is an appropriate need to actually put something in place then we will bring it up here in open session.”
Hark stressed the importance of adhering to safety guidelines, such as avoiding large gatherings, practicing social distancing, washing hands frequently and wearing a mask.
“I have always maintained that it is every individual’s responsibility to protect themselves and others,” the mayor said. “We really hope that people will exercise the highest degree of caution. That is really what my message is.”