HANNIBAL — A Hannibal man and woman have been arrested after a Saturday morning domestic dispute involving a firearm left a man injured.

The Tenth Circuit Court of Marion County issued warrants for Julia A. Bowen, 55, of Hannibal, and Richard D. Bowen, 24, of Hannibal. Julia Bowen was charged with first-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action. Richard Bowen was charged with possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.