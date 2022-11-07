HANNIBAL — A Hannibal man and woman have been arrested after a Saturday morning domestic dispute involving a firearm left a man injured.
The Tenth Circuit Court of Marion County issued warrants for Julia A. Bowen, 55, of Hannibal, and Richard D. Bowen, 24, of Hannibal. Julia Bowen was charged with first-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action. Richard Bowen was charged with possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred at about 9:11 a.m. Saturday. Officers with the Hannibal Police Department responded to the 3600 block of McMasters Ave. for a report of a domestic disturbance. Officers reported they found Julia Bowen in the parking lot with a man who was lying on the ground with a gunshot wound.
Detectives with the Hannibal Police Department determined Julia Bowen had allegedly fired several rounds from a handgun at Richard Bowen. They reported a physical altercation ensued between the two suspects after the gun was fired. At some point during the altercation, the male victim suffered a gunshot wound. Richard Bowen reportedly fled the scene with the firearm.
Officers reported he returned to the scene and detectives were able to recover the handgun. The injured man was transported to Blessing Hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.
Richard and Julia Bowen remain in the Marion County Jail. Their bonds are each set at $50,000 cash only.