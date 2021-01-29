HANNIBAL — Ben Dickerson said he usually plays Powerball when the jackpots are high, much like they were earlier this month. The Hannibal man purchased a Quick Pick ticket for the Jan. 13 drawing from Jiffi Stop, 8556 Highway 24 in Taylor, when the jackpot was well over $500 million.
After the drawing, Dickerson checked the winning numbers on MOLottery.com and compared them to his ticket.
“I checked them about four times,” he said. “That ticket was one number off of one number. I had a ‘5’ and needed a ‘4’ to have the big winner.”
For matching four of the five white-ball numbers in addition to the Powerball, Dickerson won a prize of $50,000. The winning numbers for the Jan. 13 draw were 4, 19, 23, 25, 49, and the Powerball number was 14.
The Powerball jackpot was won a week after the Jan. 13 drawing after climbing to $730 million.