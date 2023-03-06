HANNIBAL — A Hannibal man sustained serious injuries in a motorcycle accident Sunday night.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Joseph O. Terry, 27, of Hannibal, was operating a 2002 Suzuki 1000 motorcycle at 10:05 p.m. Sunday, traveling south on Fulton Ave. at Terrace Ave. when the accident occurred.
The accident report stated Terry was traveling at a high rate of speed and lost control of the motorcycle, causing it to overturn.
He was transported by Marion County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital, and later transported by Survival Flight to University Hospital in Columbia, Mo.
Terry was wearing a helmet.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Hannibal Police Department and the Hannibal Fire Department.
