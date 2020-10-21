HANNIBAL — A Hannibal man suffered serious injuries Tuesday night in a one-vehicle crash in Marion County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the accident happened at 9:30 p.m., Oct. 20, on U.S. 61, 1 mile north of Hannibal at Clear Creek.
A 2012 Mazda 3 was being driven north by 38-year-old Curtis M. Lewis of Hannibal. According to the accident report the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road where it struck several trees.
Lewis, who was not wearing a safety device, was initially taken by ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill. He was then transferred to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.