Hannibal man sentenced for drugs, weapons charges

HANNIBAL — A Hannibal man pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges of second-degree drug trafficking, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.
Michael Ray Fitzpatrick, 41, of Hannibal, entered the plea to the charges before Tenth Circuit Judge Rachel Bringer Shepherd. Cassidy Johnston and James McConnell represented the defendant. Marion County Prosecuting Attorney Luke Bryant and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Garreth Cooksey represented the state.
According to a plea agreement, Shepherd sentenced Fitzpatrick to 15 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for the drug trafficking charge, 10 years in the DOC for the firearm charge and 10 years in the DOC for the controlled substance charge.
Fitzpatrick will also undergo long-term treatment.
Fitzpatrick was arrested after an officer investigated a verbal altercation March 8, 2021, reportedly involving Fitzpatrick and another subject on Munger Lane at Stardust Drive. During the investigation, the officer determined no criminal charges were needed and Fitzpatrick was allowed to leave the scene.
A subsequent search of a vehicle at the site uncovered a significant amount of a substance believed to be methamphetamine, a loaded firearm and items to suggest the sale of narcotics.
Officers assigned to the Anti-Crime Enforcement Squad conducted a search March 9, 2021, of a residence in the 1900 block of Chestnut, where officers reported Fitzpatrick was hiding in a shower.
