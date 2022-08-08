Hannibal man receives five-year prison sentence for stolen firearms

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Clark on Monday sentenced a man from Hannibal who was caught with stolen firearms to five years and three months in prison.
Hannibal police and the Ralls County Sheriff’s Office were investigating the theft of firearms when they located Ronald Allen on Dec. 24, 2020 in a home in Hannibal. Officers found three stolen semi-automatic pistols, drug paraphernalia, prescription pain medications and marijuana, according to Allen’s plea agreement.
