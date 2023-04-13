HANNIBAL — A Hannibal man sustained minor injuries from a rollover accident Tuesday afternoon near Hannibal.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Perry B. Haffner, 81, of Hannibal, was driving a 2010 Freightliner M2 at 2:25 p.m. Tuesday, traveling west on Route HH one mile southwest of Hannibal, when the accident occurred.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.