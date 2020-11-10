STRAFFORD, Mo. — A Hannibal man was injured Monday afternoon in a one-vehicle accident in Greene County in Southwest Missouri.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the crash occurred at 12:46 p.m., Nov. 9, on Highway 125, 2 miles south of Strafford.
A 1995 Ford F150 was being driven north by 20-year-old Austin J. Norris of Hannibal. According to the accident report the vehicle traveled off the road and struck a tree.
Norris, who sustained moderate injuries, was taiken by ambulance to Mercy Springfield.