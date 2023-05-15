HANNIBAL — A Hannibal man sustained minor injuries resulting from a rollover crash that occurred Saturday morning near Hannibal.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Clayton C. Biggs, 46, of Hannibal, was driving a 2003 Toyota Tacoma at 11:58 a.m. Saturday, traveling south on U.S. 61, two miles north of Hannibal.
The crash report stated the Toyota began to hydroplane, ran off the left side of the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned.
Biggs was transported by Marion County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital.
He was wearing a seat belt.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Marion County Sheriff's Department, Marion County Ambulance District and Hannibal Rural Fire Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.