HANNIBAL — A Hannibal man was injured in a Saturday morning crash in Ralls County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2015 Subaru Outback driven by John C. Cordes, 74, of Hannibal, was backing into a private drive on Janapas Trail, 1 mile south of Hannibal, and struck a 2018 Toyota Camry driven by Noah Barnett, 25, of Hannibal.
(0) comments
