MARSHALL, Mo. — A Hannibal man was injured Tuesday morning in a one-vehicle crash in Saline County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the mishap occurred at 4:30 a.m., April 13, in westbound I-70 at mile marker 66.2.
A 2002 Buick was being driven by 68-year-old Floyd H. Smith of Hannibal. According to the accident report the crash occurred when the vehicle ran off the left side of the road and struck the cable barrier.
Smith, who was wearing a safety device, suffered moderate injuries. He was transported by ambulance to Fitzgibbon Hospital.