SAVERTON, Mo. — A Hannibal man suffered serious injuries Wednesday afternoon in a one-vehicle accident in Ralls County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the mishap occurred at 3:50 p.m., Sept. 15, on Route E, 0.5 of a mile south of Saverton.
A 2012 Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail was being driven east by 55-year-old James K. Foster of Hannibal.
According to the accident report the motorcycle ran off the right side of the road and overturned.
Foster, who was not wearing a safety device, was flown to University Medical Center in Colombia.