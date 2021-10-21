HANNIBAL — A Hannibal man suffered moderate injuries Wednesday afternoon in a one-vehicle mishap in Ralls County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened at 5:15 p.m. on Route O, 2 miles south of Hannibal.
Involved in the crash was a 2006 GMC Envoy driven by 91-year-old Laverne H. Alexander of Hannibal.
According to the accident report the vehicle ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree.
Alexander, who was wearing a safety device, was transported by Ralls County ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill.