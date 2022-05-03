BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — A Hannibal man suffered moderate injuries Monday morning in a two-vehicle collision in Pike County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened at 11:15 a.m., May 2, on northbound U.S. 61, south of Route WW.
Involved in the crash was a 2022 Kenworth driven by 48-year-old Mark A. Revell of Des Moines, Iowa, and a 2008 Chevrolet Impala operated by 56-year-old Chester W. Rickey of Hannibal.
According to the accident report both vehicles were northbound on U.S. 61. The Chevrolet was reportedly following too close to the Kenworth and the front of the Chevrolet struck the rear of the Kenworth.
Rickey, who was not wearing a safety device, was transported to SSM Health St. Joseph’s Hospital West by Pike County ambulance.
