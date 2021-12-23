PALMYRA, Mo. — A Hannibal man suffered minor injuries Wednesday night in a one-vehicle accident in Marion County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the mishap occurred at 8:30 p.m., Dec. 22, on U.S. 61 at Route F, 2 miles south of Palmyra.
Involved in the crash was a 2019 Ford F-250 that was driven by 54-year-old Shawn T. Nichols of Hannibal.
According to the accident report when the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve it traveled off the right side of the road where it became airborne before striking a ditch and several parked utility trailers.
Nichols, who was not wearing a safety device, was transported by Marion County ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill.
