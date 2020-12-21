HANNIBAL — A Hannibal man was left with minor injuries following a one-vehicle mishap Saturday night in Marion County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the accident occurred at 7:40 p.m., Dec. 19, on County Road 422, 3 miles west of Hannibal.
A 2015 Chevrolet Impala was being driven west by 36-year-old Kelly V. Murphy of Hannibal.
According to the accident report the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road where it struck a culvert and overturned. Before coming to rest on its wheels the car also struck a tree.
Murphy, who was wearing a safety device, was transported to Hannibal Regional Hospital for treatment of his injuries.