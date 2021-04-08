COLUMBIA, Mo. — A Hannibal man was injured Wednesday morning in a five-vehicle crash in central Missouri on I-70.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the crash occurred at 7:09 a.m., April 7, in the westbound lanes of I-70 on the Missouri River bridge.
Among the vehicles involved was a 2007 Infiniti M 35 that was being driven by 20-year-old Logan A. Wojcik of Hannibal. According to the accident report, the vehicle being driven by Wojcik was struck from behind as he slowed to avoid a Toyota Venza that had hydroplaned and struck the right barrier of the bridge.
Wojcik, who suffered minor injuries, was transported by a private vehicle to University Hospital in Columbia. The Hannibal man was wearing a safety device when the accident occurred.