Hannibal man held on probation charges

HANNIBAL — Police were called to the 900 block of Paris Ave., at about 2:55 p.m. Saturday, to investigate reports of a disturbance.
Officers were told that one vehicle had left the scene and was soon stopped on Heyward and Ernest Street.
Adam M. McCloud, 36, of Hannibal was taken into custody on an outstanding felony probation violation warrant. During further investigation officers determined McCloud had discarded a bag containing items commonly used to manufacture methamphetamine in a wooded area nearby. The bag was located and the hazardous items were removed from the area.
McCloud was taken to the Marion County Jail on the probation warrant, with additional charges to be sent to the Marion County prosecuting attorney.