Hannibal man faces numerous charges after reported struggle with police officer

Hudson

HANNIBAL — A Hannibal man has been charged with several felonies after a Friday assault investigation reportedly resulted in a struggle with a Hannibal police officer that included throwing the officer's taser.

Tyler Hudson, 27, of Hannibal, has been charged with first degree assault of a special victim, second degree domestic assault, resisting arrest for a felony, disarming a peach officer and first-degree property damage. The 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County issued a warrant for the charges on Saturday

