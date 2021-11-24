HANNIBAL — A Hannibal man faces multiple charges in connection with a Tuesday morning traffic stop.
The 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County issued a warrant Wednesday for Robert A. Culp, 44, of Hannibal. Around noon Tuesday, an officer with the Hannibal Police Department conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of South Arch St. Culp was in the vehicle and reportedly attempted to flee on foot.
Police said Culp fought with the officer as the officer attempted to detain him. Another man in the area attempted to keep the officer from detaining Culp. Culp was able to grab a knife from his pocket, but the officer was able to keep Culp from opening the blade. Culp threw his knife in the direction of the other man and told him repeatedly to kill the officer.
Police said additional officers quickly responded to the scene and were able to take Culp and the other man into custody.
Culp is charged with second-degree assault, armed criminal action and resisting arrest. His bond was set at $100,000 cash only. Culp remains lodged in the Marion County Jail.