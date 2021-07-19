Hannibal man faces multiple charges after stabbing

HANNIBAL — A Hannibal man has been arrested in connection with a Sunday stabbing that reportedly injured a 31-year-old man.
Officers were dispatched by NECOMM about 10:28 a.m. Sunday, July 18, to the 300 block of Grand Avenue, in response to a report of a disturbance. Officers arrived and spoke with a 31-year-old man who reported he was stabbed at a residence in the 1500 block of Hill Street. The suspect had fled the area and was no longer present.
The victim was taken to Hannibal Regional Hospital for his injuries. Officers located the suspect, James Ivey Jr., 40, of Hannibal, at a nearby residence. Ivey was arrested and taken to the Marion County Jail on a 24-hour hold for unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action, first-degree assault, second-degree burglary and tampering with physical evidence.
On Monday, a warrant was issued in the Tenth Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County charging Ivey with felony charges of first-degree assault, armed criminal action, second-degree burglary and tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution.
Ivey’s bond was set at $100,000 cash only. He remains in the Marion County Jail.