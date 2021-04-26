HANNIBAL — Officers assigned to the Hannibal Police Department Anti-Crime Enforcement Squad conducted a search warrant for narcotics Friday, April 23, at 2216 Grace St.
When the ACES entered the residence, Anthony L. Swan, 32, of Hannibal, attempted to destroy capsules that were filled with a substance believed to be heroin. A handgun, pills believed to be ecstasy and items consistent with the sale of narcotics were located during the search.
Swan was taken to the Marion County Jail and placed on a 24-hour hold. The Tenth Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County issued a warrant for Swan charging him with tampering with physical evidence and unlawful possession of a firearm. His bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety.