Hannibal man faces drug, weapons charges

HANNIBAL — Police arrested a Hannibal man Tuesday on suspicion of armed robbery.
Dispatchers sent officers to the 1200 block of Church Street at about 12:03 a.m. Tuesday, December 22 a.m. Officers contacted a subject who stated he was followed home then robbed at gunpoint. The subject said he was not injured.
During the investigation detectives identified Jeremy J. Woodson, 34, of Hannibal as a suspect. Woodson was located less than twelve hours later at a residence in the 2800 block of James Road. Detectives executed a search warrant at the residence and located items believed to be used in the manufacture of fentanyl.
Woodson was arrested and taken to the Marion County Jail on a 24-hour hold. A warrant was issued in the 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County charging Woodson with delivery of a controlled substance and bond was set at $50,000 cash only. Woodson also is being held without bond on a Missouri parole violation warrant, an Adams County, Ill., warrant for failure to appear, and a Marion County warrant for assault. Woodson remains in the Marion County Jail.