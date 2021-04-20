STAFF REPORT
HANNIBAL — A Hannibal man faces felony charges for drug trafficking and weapons violations following a foot pursuit early Tuesday morning.
Officers with the Hannibal Police Department contacted a male subject at about 12:28 a.m. Tuesday, April 20, in the 1900 block of Hope Street.
Officers identified the man as Kalin M Anderson, 24, of Hannibal. Anderson had a city warrant for assault. When officers attempted to take him into custody, Anderson fled on foot. After a brief foot pursuit, Anderson was apprehended.
Officers recovered a bag Anderson dropped while fleeing. The bag contained a semiautomatic handgun, a large sum of cash and items officers believed to be fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine. Anderson was placed on a 24-hour hold and taken to Marion County Jail pending formal charges.
On Tuesday afternoon, a warrant was issued by the Tenth Judicial Circuit Court, charging Anderson with drug trafficking, two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a weapon. His bond was set at $100,000 cash only.
Anderson remains lodged in the Marion County Jail.