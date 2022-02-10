Hannibal man faces drug charges after foot pursuit

HANNIBAL — Hannibal police officers assigned to the Anti-Crime Enforcement Squad (ACES) executed a search warrant in the 2100 block of Gordon on Wednesday, after a lengthy narcotics investigation for the distribution of fentanyl.
As officers approached the residence, Billy R. Williams Jr., 27, of Hannibal, fled on foot. Officers saw Williams removing items from his pockets and dropping them on the ground as he ran. During the foot pursuit, Williams fell and was apprehended without further incident.
Officers collected numerous capsules from the street and snow where Williams had run.
A substance believed to be cocaine and nearly 100 doses containing a substance believed to be fentanyl was recovered following the pursuit. During the search of the home, officers located a large quantity of marijuana, a digital scale and other items consistent with the distribution of narcotics.
Williams was currently out on bond for drug trafficking charges from a 2021 Marion County case that the ACES had conducted. He was taken to the Marion County Jail pending formal charges.
The 10th Judicial Circuit of Marion County issued a warrant for Williams on Thursday. He is charged with trafficking drugs, delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence.
Williams’ bond was set at $100,000 cash or surety. He remains in the Marion County Jail.
